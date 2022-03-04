JARI is offering a computer support specialist training program at no cost to eligible Johnstown residents. The course will be conducted by Pennsylvania Highlands Community College, Richland Campus.
The program will offer graduates the opportunity to earn industry-based credentials needed to obtain employment in a variety of industries. Participants can also acquire 29 college credits. Classes are tentatively scheduled to begin in April and conclude in September.
Seating is limited to 15 participants. Individuals who meet the requirements will be enrolled in the course on a first come basis.
To register for the 10 a.m. March 25 information session, contact Debi Balog, JARI director of workforce development, via email at dbalog@jari.com, by calling 814-262-8366 or 814-262-8369, or visit jari.com.
