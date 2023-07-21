PORTAGE, Pa. – Cathy Gruss has a passion for helping people discover and pursue their life goals.
She established a business in 2021, Vision Partying, at 605 Main St., so people can begin defining their personal and professional goals and have fun doing it.
The process of making a vision board or a collage of words and images can be the first step toward success in any aspect of life, she said.
And it's much more than craft making, Gruss said.
"A vision board is a check in at a high level," she said.
Gruss said she knows many people treat making a vision board suspiciously and write it off as "fluff," but Gruss, a computer programmer by education and profession, said achieving life goals starts with a vision just as a plan for software coding starts at with a high-level vision.
Gruss graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1986 and subsequently pursued a master's degree in computer science.
She continues to work full-time in computer programming in addition to running Vision Partying.
Her experience with programming guided her to exploring vision boarding.
She said all her life she suffered from panic, anxiety and perfectionism.
She said it was debilitating until one day she noticed that her brain works similarly to the software she was programming.
"Programming – that's basically what I'm doing in my mind," she said. "I can program whatever I want to be with my thoughts. When you have a thought, all this chemical stuff has an impact on your body. But changing your thoughts is not easy."
At her Portage location for Vision Partying, she has carefully arranged a setting intended to provide a relaxing atmosphere so that people can feel comfortable exploring their goals.
She begins with piles of magazines. She tells her clients to pull out any words or pictures that attract them without thinking too hard about it at first. She said it's away of tapping into their subconscious desires and cutting through the noise of mass marketing that tells consumers what they want and need.
"Every time you get to something that catches your eye in the magazine, cut it out. It will reveal something about you. People can start with a vision board if we make it fun," she said. "I want people to celebrate themselves."
In addition to her brick-and-mortar location, Gruss travels to host vision board workshops across western Pennsylvania.
She conducted a workshop locally in May for a group of entrepreneurs gathered for an event of Startup Alleghenies, a federally funded organization that provides free small business coaching to entrepreneurs in a five-county region, including Cambria County.
Gruss is a unique entrepreneur in the Johnstown area, said Blake Fleegle, Startup Alleghenies entrepreneur coach for Cambria and Somerset counties.
"She's doing something nobody else is doing," he said. "We had her at our event. It was a surprise to me. People from all walks of life, from a wide variety of industries, they all got into it. Even the toughest of tough guys were clipping things from magazines and pasting them. It was a surprisingly wide audience."
Fleegle said he believes people greatly benefit from vision boarding.
"It will provide value to all people and businesses," he said. "It helps you think about big picture ideas and how to move your business forward."
Gruss is also a client of Startup Alleghenies. As she planned to open her business about two years ago, she sought out the organization's services.
"You start at a high level as an entrepreneur, that's where you need Startup Alleghenies and JARI," she said.
For people who have completed a vision board at her workshops, Gruss said the journey doesn't stop there. She is collaborating with other entrepreneurial and mindfulness coaches for a "Beyond the Board series" to help people take monthly action steps toward realizing their goals.
"I want to make it a support for people who are serious about fast-tracking to their dream," she said.
