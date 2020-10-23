The City of Johnstown plans to hold five more public neighborhood meetings to receive input from residents that will be used to help update the citywide Comprehensive Plan.
The dates are:
• Monday: Roxbury Church of the Brethren, 112 Sell St. (Roxbury, 8th Ward residents), 6 p.m.
• Nov. 2: St. Francis Community Center, 134 Barron Ave. (Coopersdale, Morrellville, Oakhurst), 6:30 p.m.
• Nov. 9: Bottle Works, 411 Third Ave. (Minersville, Cambria City), 6:30 p.m.
• Nov. 16: Johnstown Middle School auditorium, 220 Messenger St. (Hornerstown, Moxham, Walnut Grove), 6:30 p.m.
• Nov. 23: To be determined (Woodvale, Old Conemaugh Borough), 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.