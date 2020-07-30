Even 47 years later, Bob Lynch can recall his first day on the job.
“I can still remember the smell of ink when I first walked into the composing room for my first night of work at The Tribune-Democrat – 18 years old, one year out of high school,” he said. “I was excited about starting a new job.”
The Richland Township resident will retire Friday after a long career in the newspaper’s composing room, a position he began in June 1973.
“I’ll miss the people and the camaraderie,” Lynch, 65, said. “I look back on it with fond memories of the composing room, but I’m ready to go. I feel like I really put my life into this place.”
Following a four-year apprentice program, he turned journeyman in 1977. He went steady night turn until 2006, when he was promoted to composing room foreman, giving him the opportunity to work daylight.
Lynch said many aspects of the job have changed since he started.
“Everything was done by hand,” he said. “Now it’s all computer to plate.”
Lynch said ads are now done either in advertising or done elsewhere and uploaded to the newspaper as a pdf.
Comics are downloaded from a website and paginated and ready to go as a pdf.
“I never could have imagined this when I started in 1973,” he said.
Lynch said the advances in technology evolved the composing position.
“Things drastically changed in the composing room when pagination of news pages and computers were introduced,” he said. “The computer revolutionized the newspaper business.”
Rob Forcey, publisher of The Tribune-Democrat, said Lynch is a great employee who will be sorely missed.
“We wish him well, but we will miss his expertise and sense of humor in the office,” he said. “Our door is always open to him.”
Editor Chip Minemyer said Lynch brought a professional attitude to the office every day.
“He’s a hard worker who has adapted easily to every change our business has gone through over the years,” he said.
Minemyer added that Lynch is a wonderful person and a fantastic co-worker.
“I wish him all the best in the next chapter of his life,” he said. “And now that all-important question: who’s going to handle making coffee every morning?”
Lynch said his plan in retirement is to stop and smell the roses.
“I’m one of these guys who gets up in the morning running, so I want to slow down a little bit,” he said. “I want to travel some and spend time with the family. I have lots to do around the house, that’s for sure.”
