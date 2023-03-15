JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Composer Pepper Choplin will conduct his cantata “Once Upon a Tree” with chorus and orchestra at 7:30 p.m. April 7 at Westmont Presbyterian Church, 601 Luzerne St., Johnstown.
The cantata is a powerful and passionate work that depicts Christ’s last days on Earth.
Choplin has conducted concerts at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center and The Juilliard School.
A reception will follow the performance in the church’s fellowship hall.
There is no fee to attend.
