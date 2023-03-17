A coal miners' strike in Windber and a deadly clash between Lilly residents and the Ku Klux Klan were two of the most significant local events that happened in the early 1920s.
Next month, a pair of forums are scheduled during which panelists will explore the lasting impact of those historic occurrences.
The discussion about the strike is set to take place from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the Slovak Educational Club, 1300 Jackson Ave., Windber. Then, from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 2, the KKK incident will be the subject of conversation at the Lilly-Washington Public Library, 101 Memorial Drive, Lilly.
“I hope we have a good thing,” said Charles McCollester, former director of the Pennsylvania Center for the Study of Labor Relations at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. “I hope it leads to people thinking more about all this stuff. It’s a complicated history, but it’s a really rich history and one that’s not very often talked about.”
The gatherings are being hosted by the Pennsylvania Labor History Society and Battle of Homestead Foundation.
Jim Young, the society’s president, said the organizations like to hold “serious conferences around questions that are not only hardcore history, so to speak, that is genuine, serious history of events or people’s lives, (but ones) that still seem to have some relevance today.”
The strike occurred in 1922-1923.
A Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission marker states: “Windber-area Berwind White workers joined a national strike by United Mine Workers of America in April 1922 for improved wages and working conditions, civil liberties, and recognition.
The strike lasted 16 months; families of strikers were evicted from company housing. A City of New York inquiry exposed deplorable living and working conditions and urged nationalization of coal mines.”
The KKK attack happened on April 5, 1924, when 400 armed Klansmen showed up in Lilly looking to intimidate the mostly Catholic town that was a UMWA stronghold. Three men were killed in the altercation.
“What we’re trying to do is keep that story alive and in people’s minds,” former UMWA District 2 President Nick Molnar said. “It was really surprising when I first started talking about Lilly 10 years ago, very few people knew about Lilly.
"They knew where the town was. They heard of the town, but they never knew the backstory about what happened in Lilly. What we’re trying to do is bring that to the forefront.”
Organizers not only want to teach about the past but also put those events in context of modern times.
“The fights continue to rise, but they can be won by people who are against racism and for working-class people and who understand that we are all immigrants and/or the children of immigrants in this country,” Young said. “There’s not one speck of this population that is more deserving in terms of historical presence than any other, going back to and including Native Americans, who also came from another part of the world to come to America, mainly from Asia.
“It’s a passing on of perspective. I think that’s generally the value of history that’s serious history.”
