HOOVERSVILLE – A 56-year-old Barn Street man faces charges after allegedly having improper contact with a 19-year-old guest in his home in 2013 and 2014.
William Joseph Gaudlip, of the 900 block of Barn Street, was charged by Somerset County detectives with three counts of indecent assault for incidents in January 2013 through March of 2014, the criminal complaint shows.
Arraignment and preliminary hearing are scheduled Aug. 12 before District Judge William E. Seger.
