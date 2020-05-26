SOMERSET – A Berlin man will stand trial in Somerset County court, accused of having sexual contact with two 5-year-old boys, authorities said.
Nicholas Alan Martin, 28, of the 2200 block of Huckleberry Highway, was scheduled for formal arraignment on Tuesday before President Judge D. Gregory Geary.
According to state police in Somerset, Martin admitted to assaulting the boys at a residence in Stonycreek Township, Somerset County.
The activity became known after the homeowner caught Martin with the boys on a “nanny cam” video surveillance camera in December 2019. Checking previous files showed other incidents, the complaint said.
Martin was charged with four counts each of rape of a child, statutory sexual assault of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child and corruption of minors.
He remains free on bond.
