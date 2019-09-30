BOSWELL – A Boswell man was jailed Saturday, accused of pulling a knife on a woman and threatening to kill her family, authorities said.
State police in Somerset charged Christopher Ray Yothers, 31, of the 800 block of Stonycreek Street, with strangulation, terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment.
According to a criminal complaint, a woman said that Yothers was intoxicated and became angry after his debit card was declined when he tried to buy more beer.
Yothers allegedly slapped the woman before holding a knife to her throat and said, “If you call the police I’m going to kill you and your family,” the complaint said.
Yothers allegedly placed both hands about her neck, backed her into the door and choked her.
Yothers was arraigned by on-call District Judge William Seger, of Windber, and sent to Somerset County Jail after failing to post $25,000 bond.
