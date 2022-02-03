Shanksville-Stonycreek Pre-K through 9th-grade students will go for the gold next week, competing in Winter Olympic games at the school to raise money for retired fire chief Terry Shaffer, who is awaiting a heart transplant.
Health and Physical Education Teacher Nathan Meghorn said the school has organized activities for years to benefit the American Heart Association.
But after learning that Shaffer's family was turning to the community to help raise money for his post-transplant bills, their "Team up for Terry" event was born.
"For all he's done for the community, as a firefighter and supporting youth sports, he deserves it," Meghorn said of Shaffer, 66.
Perhaps it's even more fitting that Shanksville-Stonycreek students are following Shaffer's lifelong example as a way to help him.
"They're working hard and giving back – just like (Terry) has," Meghorn said.
The Shanksville Winter Olympic games will be held Feb. 10 inside the school's gym for each grade level.
Medals for a cause
Students will be divided up onto teams.
They'll carry a modified pool noodle "torch" in one relay, line up for a tug-of-war and try to outscore one another in floor hockey, Meghorn said.
In another race for a medal, students will also push makeshift "bobsleds" – scooters zip-tied together and covered with thin foam exercise mats, Meghorn said.
The teams that earn the most medals will win.
But the event is also a challenge for each team to raise money for the Shaffer family in their time of need, he said.
In past years, the event has raised as much as $4,000, Meghorn said.
Meghorn is in his fourth year of teaching at the school.
Through a team-up with the Johnstown Tomahawks, any student who raises any amount of money will be provided a voucher to a future hockey game.
Those who raise $100 or more will get to play in a celebrity-style floor hockey game alongside Tomahawk players in mid-February, Meghorn added.
"They're really excited for that," he said.
'Means so much'
Terry Shaffer has battled heart issues for years – now in congestive heart failure and dealing with "life-threatening inflammation" of his heart's inner lining.
He was placed on UPMC Presbyterian's transplant list in November – and is waiting his turn for a strong heart "match" and surgery.
But even after that occurs, he'll have an estimated $30,000 in post-surgery costs – such as ongoing anti-rejection medication – each year.
His family launched a "Heart4Terry" campaign in late December to support him.
On Thursday, he said it's a "overwhelming" to see the community's response to his situation – including Shanksville-Stonycreek schools.
"It means so much to me and my family," he said.
As a hockey fan, he said, "I'm excited that the Johnstown Tomahwaks are offering an incentive for the students at Shanksville for their participation in the Winter Olympics event," Shaffer said.
The fact that students will be active in the process – by competing in a list of athletic events – makes the fundraiser that much more special, his daughter, Rebecca Kuzar, said.
"It is awesome to see students learning about heart healthy habits," she said.
A 5K and 10K event is being planned to support the Heart4Terry campaign on Feb. 13.
Former faculty member Dave Mapes has organized the event, which will be held at 1 p.m. near the Cornerstone Road school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.