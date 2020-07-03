The Compassionate Friends, Greater Johnstown chapter, will meet at 7 p.m. Monday in the St. John Paul II Building at St. Benedict Church, 2310 Bedford St., Geistown.

Social distancing rules will be in effect.

The group is a self-help organization composed of parents who have lost a child at any age and for any reason; it is not composed of professionals or therapists and has no religious or denominational affiliation, but offers compassion and support to grieving parents at its monthly meetings.

