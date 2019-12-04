A candle-lighting ceremony scheduled to take place on Sunday in Geistown is part of a worldwide effort to create “a virtual 24-hour wave of light” in memory of participants’ deceased children, according to local and global organizers.
The ceremony will be held at St. Benedict Church, 2310 Bedford St., by the Greater Johnstown chapter of The Compassionate Friends, a worldwide support group for members of families that have experienced the death of a child.
Parents who have lost a child and those who have lost a sibling will meet in the church at 6:30 p.m. Sunday; the lighting of the candles and the reading of the names of the deceased will begin at 7 p.m.
Cathryn Faher, chair of the Greater Johnstown chapter, said that 150 to 200 people are expected to attend Sunday’s ceremony, which will honor the memories of approximately 75 people.
The service will include music and readings that focus on the themes of love, hope and memory. All are welcome to attend, organizers said.
The ceremony is being held as part of the 23nd annual World Candle Lighting, held on the second Sunday of each December by chapters of The Compassionate Friends worldwide.
Participants around the world light candles for one hour, beginning at 7 p.m. in each time zone, creating “a virtual 24-hour wave of light” that circles the globe.
The Greater Johnstown chapter of The Compassionate Friends has been active since 1978 and meets at 7 p.m. on the first Monday of each month at the St. John Paul II Building on the grounds of St. Benedict Church.
It is a self-help group composed of parents who have lost a child at any age and for any reason; it is not composed of professionals or therapists and has no religious or denominational affiliation, but offers compassion and support to grieving parents at its monthly meetings.
