VINTONDALE, Pa. – Equitrans Midstream Corp. has been cited with four new violations at the site of a November gas leak in Jackson Township.
The violations were documented after an inspection by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) on Monday.
All four of the new violations are related to discharge in a wetland area.
According to the department’s documentation, a "whole truck" of fluid was removed between orange fences in a wetland area.
Since Nov. 7, the company has received 22 citations from the DEP. Twenty-one inspections from the department have resulted in continued violations. Twelve new violations have been noted since Dec. 9, and the last noted inspection was on Monday.
The company projects $8 to $10 million in operating costs for Rager Mountain, with $5 million being budgeted in the first quarter related to incident remediation.
