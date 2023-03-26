JEROME, Pa. – A Clearfield-based mining company and two Conemaugh Township, Somerset County, landowners are seeking a zoning change that could pave the way for a strip mine near Jerome.
During a meeting earlier this month, RES Coal, a division of Robindale, outlined a plan to mine 36 acres near Dairy Road south of Jerome on a 135-acre project site, said Steve Buncich, chairman of the Conemaugh Township Board of Supervisors.
The land is zoned light industrial, which does not allow mining, Buncich said.
To consider a switch to “rural residential,” which permits mining, the Conemaugh Township supervisors would have to instruct their solicitor to have a zoning map change drawn up for consideration, Buncich said. But the supervisors have not yet decided whether or not they are willing to take that initial step.
“But with the amount of area the project would disturb, the coal trucks and everything else a strip mine adds, this is something we want to hear from residents about before we make any decisions,” Buncich said.
Dairy Road is home to approximately five families, two of which – the Hostetler and Volocko families – own the land that RES Coal would mine under its plan.
Buncich said some residents in the neighborhood have voiced opposition.
There are also more residents near Dairy Road, in both Conemaugh and Jenner townships, who would be affected by the project, and they deserve a chance to weigh in too, he added.
Township residents would also have the opportunity to give their input if the zoning map change is considered.
If that occurs, the Conemaugh Township Planning Commission would meet to review the idea, and then a public hearing would be scheduled to allow members of the community to weigh in before a township vote.
“If we decide to consider it, there will be a full public hearing with a stenographer present, and the township will listen to both sides,” Buncich said, “but right now, we’re still gathering information. We’re still trying to get all the facts.”
RES is a surface mining branch of Robindale that primarily mines mid-volume coking coal for its Latrobe-based parent company. Coking coal is primarily used as a fuel to fire blast furnaces for steel-making. Robindale’s website shows that RES mines 750,000 tons per year of the hard, carbon-rich rock.
Robindale officials contacted on Thursday had no additional details about the proposed Conemaugh Township project.
As of Friday, Jenner Township Secretary Caroline Felesky said, officials haven’t received any indication that land in that township would be part of the proposed mine.
