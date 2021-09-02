JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – With an American flag spanning the wall behind them, representatives of local companies took the stage in succession on Thursday to announce contracts they’ve gained this year with the U.S. military that total about $678 million for Johnstown.
The contracts announced during the Showcase for Commerce defense industry expo retain thousands of jobs in the area while creating more than about 200 new jobs.
Lockheed Martin is bringing new manufacturing work for F-16 fighter jet parts to its Johnstown facility, said Wayne Davis, director of Lockheed Martin’s Johnstown location.
“The work will generate 80 new jobs in the city, and the company plans to lease a new building to accommodate it,” he said.
JWF Defense Systems plans to add 100 employees to its workforce of 400 by next June, said William Polacek, JWF president and CEO. Those new jobs come from contracts representing new opportunities in renewable energy and a major uptick in contracts with BAE Systems for vehicle modernization systems, he said.
“The contracts won by JWF create 600,000 manufactured components a year – that’s a lot,” he said. “The best part about that is, this will create 100 new jobs at JWF.”
The Showcase for Commerce press conference Thursday at the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center gave a glimpse into the defense industry work happening in Johnstown.
Press conference emcee Jim Penna, the former district director for former Congressman Mark Critz, set the tone for the announcements with some history. The flood of 1977 hastened the demise of Johnstown’s Bethlehem Steel mill, which had employed 12,000 workers only a few years prior.
“When those jobs went away, it showed we need diversity of companies,” he said.
Penna said it was nice to have an employer of 12,000 people in one place, but it’s been a strategy of the city, with its economic development agency, Johnstown Area Regional Industries, leading the way, to rebuild with more diversity of employers.
Martin-Baker America, the world’s leading producer of ejection seats and crashworthy helicopter seats, has been in Johnstown for 20 years this year. The company announced Wednesday three major contract awards that will provide life-saving equipment and components to military aviators flying the F/A-18 Hornet and F-35 Joint Strike fighter.
“We’ve matured a lot over the past two decades, with our order book growing 70% in just the last two years,” said Matt Johnson, vice president and general manager at Martin-Baker.
Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace announced it has been awarded an extension to a contract with the Army for the Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station (CROWS), said Dave Zucco, of Kongsberg Protech Systems USA.
“The contract modification is worth up to $499 million, depending on the Army’s future demand,” Zucco said. “The work under the contract is scheduled to be completed within the next two years.”
Among the contracts won by Concurrent Technologies Corp. is a $16 million contract to continue research and development for the Marine Corps energy security program.
“CTC is honored that the Marine Corps continues to entrust us to help ensure energy resilience through a range of methods and expertise,” Ed Sheehan, CTC president and CEO said.
U.S. Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson congratulated all of the companies.
“What an exciting day,” he said. “The experience of Showcase for Commerce is three days, but it’s an incredible three days from start to finish, and its influence is 365 days. It’s influenced families and our war fighters. It has generational impact on our economy and communities.”
