EBENSBURG, Pa. – Community members from around Cambria County gathered in front of the courthouse in Ebensburg on Thursday to pray for the area, local businesses, veterans and other deserving causes.
"We're looking for good things to happen here," the Rev. Lee Workman said. "My vision is to see more unity in the community."
Workman is the director of the Cambria County National Prayer Day and assists in organizing the annual event that takes place the first Thursday in May.
He said the group's main goal was to bring people together and pray for the community.
Patty Sodmont, CITY PLAN outreach director, described the event as a way for believers from across the region to gather.
"When we do this, we bring God's presence here," she said.
Sodmont said there's a lot of crisis in the region but it's good to "see the family of God from all of our county gathered."
This year's theme was "Exalt the Lord," and the message that was invoked was Colossians 2:6-7 NASB.
The event began with music performed by Stacy McDonald and Lindsey Sodmont, of Life Church Ebensburg.
That was followed by the opening prayer from Workman, and then about a dozen elected officials and community members took turns offering prayers for various causes from government to education and deliverance from drugs and addiction.
Kathy and Andy Jones, who have attended the prayer service frequently throughout the years, said they visited Thursday to support prayer in the country.
"For me, it's a matter of faith and expression of that faith," Andy Jones said.
Lisa Marsh brought her 10-year-old daughter, Angelica, to the event.
Marsh said there's a need for prayer and to leave younger generations with something worthwhile.
"I think it's a privilege to be able to join together with people of like mind," Marsh said.
Her daughter added that it was a beautiful day to be outside.
One of the final prayers of the day, performed by the Rev. Jeremy Barkley, focused on the abolition of abortion.
That topic has garnered national attention again this week after a draft opinion about overturning Roe v. Wade, a landmark decision regarding women's autonomy, from Supreme Court Associate Justice Samuel Alito was leaked.
Jones said he was disappointing someone released the document.
"We don't know if that's the final decision, and now everyone's in a panic," he said.
The draft opinion still has to be considered by the other justices, who can edit it and provide their own takes on the matter before it gets to a vote.
Cindy and Joe Yurgolites want to see a reversal take place, they said.
The couple also said the leak was "definitely a political move."
They attended Thursday's event to support the country.
"We need to all get together in prayer for our nation," Joe Yurgolites said. "It's rough times right now."
Somerset County National Day of Prayer group also met at that county's courthouse to recognize the event.
Music and praise filled the street in front of the building with a sizeable crowd in attendance.
"In many parts of life but today much of the focus was on unity," the Rev. Eric Raygor said.
He's the pastor at Grace United Methodist Church, in Somerset, and also on the planning committee for the National Day of Prayer.
Raygor said he heard "some good comments from folks that were there," and that it was a great opportunity to get outside and be together.
The Somerset group prayed for the same "spheres of life" that those in Cambria did.
Raygor said they intentionally had a variety of people participate, which was nice to see and appreciated by the crowd.
