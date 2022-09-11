JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Robbin Hoffman and her grandchildren, Casen and Annika Bracken, signed up to help paint the first mural honoring Johnstown native and Spider-Man co-creator Steve Ditko this spring, but had to be put on a wait list because of the amount of participants.
On Saturday, at Bottle Works in Johnstown’s Cambria City section, they got their chance to lend a hand now that community painting days for the second mural are underway.
“I like for them to participate in community projects,” Hoffman said. “I want them to look at it for years to come and say, ‘I painted that section.’ ”
Annika Bracken, 8, said she enjoys painting, especially the messy aspect of art, while her brother said working on a mural that’ll hang on the side of a building “sounds fun.”
The second piece of public art will be installed on the back of the Bottle Works’ Tulip Building, facing Ace’s.
The 93-foot-by-20-foot mural, four panels high and 19 wide, is printed on fabric, and the same process that was used previously will be used again, public art consultant Michael Allison said.
He advised Bottle Works on the first installation and is helping again.
Allison said he enjoys mural painting, so it’s natural for him to be involved with these projects.
He also said he thought it was wonderful that Ditko is being honored in this way.
“I think more cities should examine their history and find people who did significant things and honor them in public ways,” Allison said.
He added that the function of public art such as the Ditko murals is to do just that.
This installation will feature characters that the comic book legend created throughout his career, from superheroes he did for Marvel Comics and DC Comics, including Spider-Man, Blue Beetle and The Question, to those he created on his own such as The Bat, Mr. A and The Cape.
Matthew Lamb, Bottle Works creative director, said Ditko had nearly seven decades of work in the comics world, describing that achievement as an impressive feat.
The new installation, created by California-based comic book creator Javier Hernandez, aims to depict that length of time.
Lamb and his family were also helping paint panels on Saturday.
He said the public sessions are modeled after the success of the Mural Arts Philadelphia project.
“Once a community is involved and engaged, then they love the murals instead of it being forced upon them,” Lamb said.
Erin Dubnansky was another resident who missed her opportunity to paint the previous time and was thrilled to help out now.
“I think it’s really cool to be part of something that’s so unique,” she said.
Dubnansky, her son and her mother took part in the mosaic in front of the Tulip Building and had a lot of fun with that project, she said.
Being able to look at the finished work and identify which section they contributed to is meaningful. That’s why she wanted to help with the murals, Dubnansky said.
Each painting session is 30 minutes, and registration is required by calling Bottle Works at 814-535-2020. The next session will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, followed by 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday, and from 3 to 7 p.m. Sept. 21, 23 and 28.
