The “159Inclined” weekly podcast is the creation of John B. Gunther Community Leadership Initiative 2020 class members James Tucker, Will Brett, Lisa Hurst and Desiree Towe.
Available now:
Episode 2: Mike Cook
The “159Inclined” team had a fun time meeting with Mike Cook, outdoor enthusiast and visionary of the Inclined Plane Bike Trails. Through his grass roots efforts and unwavering persistence, Cook has been able to envision, create and lead the construction of trails that weave alongside the Inclined Plane hillside into downtown Johnstown. We can’t wait for you to hear this episode.
Episode 3: Amy Bradley
The “159Inclined” team got to spend some one on one time with Amy Bradley, president and CEO of the Cambria Regional Chamber. From news anchor, to director of marketing communications at Conemaugh, to president and CEO of the Chamber, Amy’s story is one that everyone in the region will enjoy and be inspired by. You’ll also hear the beautiful story of how Amy found love in unexpected places. Hope you enjoy.
How to listen
The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and GooglePlay. It can also be found at https://one59inclined.podbean.com/.
More information and photos from each episode can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/159Inclined.
Listeners can offer feedback and guest recommendations at 159inclined@gmail.com.
