In a holiday special, podcaster Will Brett is joined by his aunt, Maryann Brett, to talk about Christmastime in Johnstown.
Their conversation will “shed light’ on one neighborhood’s tradition that you may not be aware of – the Christmas Eve luminaries in Riverside.
The “159 Inclined” weekly podcast is the creation of John B. Gunter Community Leadership Initiative 2020 class members Brett, James Tucker, Lisa Hurst and Desiree Towe.
New chapters of “159 Inclined” are released each weekend.
The group invites suggestions for podcast subjects, which can be submitted by email to 159inclined@gmail.com.
How to listen
The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and GooglePlay.
It can also be found at https://one59inclined.podbean.com/.
More information and photos from each episode can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/159Inclined.
