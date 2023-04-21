JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Months of hard work making several hundred bowls paid off Friday for a group of Greater Johnstown High School Key Club members as well as a few students from Ferndale Area and Bishop McCort Catholic high schools at the 12th annual Empty Bowls event.
"We worked countless weeks to make these bowls," Greater Johnstown senior and Key Club President Darshell Daniel said. "I love all types of Key Club events I participate in because they're all for good causes."
This is her second year with the group, and she said she enjoyed working with Empty Bowls because she gets to make a keepsake guests take home.
Numerous visitors entered Bottle Works in the Cambria City section of Johnstown on Friday to pick a handcrafted bowl and get a soup and bread meal.
That included Michele Albaugh and Patty Stewart, who attend every year.
"It's a nice charity," Albaugh said.
Stewart said she knows Greater Johnstown Key Club adviser and art teacher Cindy Maloy, so she likes to support her friend and the students.
Daniel said organizing this year's event was somewhat stressful but it all came together in the end.
Empty Bowls started at 5 p.m., and patrons lined up long before that to secure a spot and pick out the bowl they wanted.
They were welcomed by smiling students, helpful volunteers and musical entertainment as they navigated to an open seat at the tables set up throughout the gallery.
"I couldn't be more proud of my students and the hard work they put in," Maloy said.
She added that the learners at Greater Johnstown often have so little but are more than willing to give so much, which is fulfilling and heartwarming for her.
"Our kids never cease to amaze me," Maloy said.
For Jaden Bennett, a Greater Johnstown graduate and former Key Club member, being on the other side of the event was an interesting perspective.
She attended Friday's event with her 3-year-old daughter, Lunella Andrews.
Bennett said she doesn't think people realize how much work the students put in to Empty Bowls and noted how beneficial the fundraiser is to not just the district but the community as a whole.
"It brings awareness to situations people may be oblivious about," she said.
The idea behind the event is the empty bowls symbolize empty stomachs and money raised goes to fighting hunger by supporting food-based charities.
Proceeds from the Greater Johnstown fundraiser benefit the Cambria County Backpack Project, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul and the Women's Help Center.
Loryn Geisel, a sophomore at Ferndale, got to experience the hard work first-hand this year because she was one of the volunteers from outside Greater Johnstown who signed up to help.
"I love it," she said "Being able to throw, glaze and see everything some together is really, really cool."
She and the other Ferndale students manned the bowls table on Friday to help guests pick out the perfect piece of pottery.
