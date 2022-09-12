JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Remembered as a “thinker and planner” as well as a dedicated public servant, Jean Tanaka is dearly missed by her friends with the Moxham Renaissance.
That’s why the group has decided to hold a memorial service in honor of their friend and colleague from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Russell House, 538 Park Ave., in the Moxham section of Johnstown.
Tanaka served the group from 1991 to 2021 as a member, as the secretary for a while and later as secretary-treasurer. She was instrumental in organizing the group’s annual events, colleagues said.
She died Aug. 15 at age 84.
“It’s hard to believe how much she did,” Moxham Renaissance secretary Lou Ann Lees said.
But Tanaka didn’t work solely with the Moxham organization. She was a longtime member of the Johnstown Housing Authority board and led that group as chairwoman for a time, and she served on the Johnstown Planning Commission, the city vacant property committee and the vacant property appeals board.
The city resident was also chairwoman of the Russell House from 2000 to 2020.
For all of this and more, her friends want to take time to remember her and recognize her accomplishments, although Moxham Renaissance past president Rita Redden joked they know she wouldn’t have wanted any of it.
“She never wanted the recognition,” she said.
Redden said Tanaka was “a very private person” but also a fantastic public servant.
Michael Allen, Moxham Renaissance vice president, described her as a good custodian of the funds, and Redden added she was a wonderful record keeper, too.
The pair said she did a lot for the organization, and when she resigned from the board last year, it was a scramble to figure out what they were going to do without her.
“She did everything so well,” Allen said.
Lees added that Tanaka will be difficult to replace.
The members credit her with the idea to bring live music to their annual Christmas gathering and always finding work for others to help with.
“She could talk anyone into anything,” Redden said.
During the vigil, friends and colleagues of Tanaka’s will be invited to share memories of her and light refreshments will be served. There will also be a Moxham Renaissance membership table for people to sign up at.
The trio said the best way to honor Tanaka’s legacy is to continue to help the community.
