JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Friday was the first year Carol Wilson had ever been to Westmont Hilltop School District’s annual senior citizen luncheon, and she was thrilled by the offering.
“It’s wonderful,” she said.
“And to see the performance groups is a nice addition.”
Since the mid-1990s, the district has invited community members 58 and older to the high school to take part in a pre-Thanksgiving gathering, but the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to that.
For the past two years, the luncheon has been offered as a to-go service.
Friday’s event was the first time family members and residents were able to step foot in the high school halls and again break bread together.
The smells of cooked turkey, mashed potatoes, corn, stuffing, pumpkin pie and cranberry sauce wafted through the Knowledge Commons as light jazz played in the background and the sounds of many conversations echoed in the school.
“I’m seeing people I haven’t seen in awhile,” said Karen Barzeski, who shared a table with Wilson.
Barzeski said it was great to see old friends again – parents she’d known when her children were in school.
Ronald Good and his wife, Kathy, were regular attendees of the annual event before the break and were happy to see it restarted.
“We’ve come to these before and always enjoyed it,” Good said.
He’s a graduate of Westmont Hilltop High School and his children attended the school as well.
Kathy Good said the lunch was a very nice offering for community members and that she and her husband appreciated it.
In addition to lunch, guests were treated to performances by the high school chamber singers, jazz band, rock band, marching band and the fourth-graders’ production of “Believer” by Imagine Dragons.
They were then greeted at their table by a salad and a slice of pie, while students in white shirts and black pants gracefully darted between tables offering them coffee or tea, and others made the rounds with plates of vittles.
“It’s a very humbling experience to see our school district is providing everything to our community,” student Hope Dively said.
She was one of the learners toting cups around for warm drinks.
There were 240 people register for the meal, but Westmont never turns anyone away.
“It’s all about bringing the community in,” Superintendent Thomas Mitchell said.
He added that they’ve served as many as 300 people in the past and are always happy to do so.
Mitchell said the goal of the luncheon is to engage residents in the older age group because even though they may not have children in the district anymore they are still members of the Westmont Hilltop community.
During his speech prior to the meal, Mitchell invited all in attendance to come out and support the students at football, softball and basketball games, at the drama performances, band concerts, tennis matches and any other outing.
“I encourage you all to adopt all these children into your hearts,” he said. “They need you now more than ever.”
