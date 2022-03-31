SIDMAN, Pa. – Forest Hills School District parent Debbie Wadsworth attended the “Stand Up Against Teen Vaping” event at Forest Hills Junior-Senior High School on Thursday to get more information on the subject.
By the end of the presentation from Adagio Health representatives, the mother of a senior said she was shocked by the number of students who are vaping.
“I’m glad I was here to get some information,” Wadsworth said.
The event is a continuation of the initiative Forest Hills administrators started in January when they invited neighboring district leaders to hear the presentation from the health agency.
While the first event was geared more toward prevention and policy, Thursday’s gathering focused on informing parents, especially about how well-hidden vape devices are these days.
“I was not aware of all the different ways of doing this,” Wadsworth said.
Fellow parent Stacy Novak, who has three students at Forest Hills, shared in her surprise.
“I was happy to learn the ways the devices are hidden,” she said.
Novak was also staggered by the number of students who vape.
The Adagio representatives said there are about 2 million students across the country who use e-cigarettes, but they expect that figure might be underrepresented.
Those devices can be disguised as straws or hoodie strings, hidden inside pens and concealed in several other ways, said Diana Mihalcik, Adagio Health tobacco prevention and control manager.
She cautioned the small group of parents who attended that a lot of ingenuity goes into hiding the vape items.
“The different devices you see on a chair or desk that look normal, they may not be,” she said.
At the end of the presentation, Rebecca Kishlock, director of tobacco cessation and education for Breathe Pennsylvania, showed examples of how the devices are hidden, from a electronic watch, similar to an Apple Watch, to an inhaler.
Brian Kostan, Forest Hills Junior-Senior High School operational principal, also supplied two large bags full of items he’s confiscated.
During her segment, Kishlock warned the attendees about the newly popular Delta-8 Tetrahydrocannabinol products.
Federally, only Delta-9 Tetrahydrocannabinol, which is the main psychoactive cannabinoid found in marijuana, is outlawed.
The chemically similar Delta-8 – which provides similar effects – is legal through the Farm Bill that legalizes hemp production.
Kishlock said these products can be purchased at gas stations and vape shops, many without needing to verify age.
“The reason I’m here is to draw attention to that and let you know that it’s being seen in school districts,” she said.
Mihalcik also covered the addictive nature of nicotine, sanitary issues with students sharing vape devices and the fact that the products are unregulated, noting the sheer amount of nicotine in them.
She said some products can have close to 60 milligrams of the chemical, while one cigarette typically has one to two milligrams.
“I think one thing we want to drive home with parents and youth is you don’t know what you’re getting,” she said.
Courtney Schrecengost, Adagio youth services coordinator, said she’s had students confess that they will search a bathroom for a vape product and use it without knowing what’s in it or who hid it.
She wrapped up the presentation by talking about various free programs the health agency offers to combat this problem in youth.
Kostan, who helped organize the event, has said previously that he’s seen an increase within roughly the past two years of student vape use – specifically in eighth- through 10th-graders.
“The parents need to know what’s out there and what we’re dealing with in the schools,” he said.
Kostan was disappointed in the turnout for the event, but was thankful for those who did show up.
Wadsworth said she’d also like to have seen more community members attend because she thought the information was useful.
