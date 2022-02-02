JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Community leaders read stories on Wednesday to Greater Johnstown Elementary School students as the school observed World Read Aloud Day.
Nearly two dozen people signed up to read to the young learners, including Johnstown Mayor Frank Janakovic, other elected officials, city police officers and Johnstown Symphony Orchestra Executive Director Jessica Satava.
“We had an overwhelming response,” said Alexa Metzgar, Communities in Schools navigator at Greater Johnstown Elementary School. Employees of CIS, one of the organizers of the day, guided guests to the classrooms to read, beginning at 9 a.m. and running through the entire school day.
“We wanted to harness the fundamental spirit of reading,” Metzgar said, which was done by showing the students that everyone reads.
“It’s a super-equitable activity,” she added.
Volunteer Dianne Frye DeLisa read “Click, Clack, Moo,” by Doreen Cronin, to a group of students.
“The kids were so polite and attentive,” she said.
DeLisa admitted that she was initially nervous to read to a class, but the children were so welcoming that that feeling quickly disappeared.
“I was really pleasantly surprised,” she said.
It was also an emotional event, DeLisa added, because she could tell how much it meant to the students.
Brooke Keiper, a first-grade teacher, was also appreciative of the readers. She said the students love having visitors.
“It’s good to get other people to come in and read to them and show them that reading is important and it can be fun,” she said.
One of her learners, Noah Chapman, was thrilled to have a story read to him. The 7-year-old was also a fan of the book he heard – “I Believe I Can” by Grace Byers.
“It was great,” he said.
Chapman said he wants to participate in World Read Aloud Day when he’s older by reading to other classes.
His classmate, Shaniyah Jenkins, also enjoyed the story.
“On a scale of one to 10, I’d give it a 2,100,” she said.
Jenkins, 7, added that she enjoys reading, especially in her room at home.
World Read Aloud Day was created by LitWorld in 2010 “to celebrate the power of reading aloud to create community and amplify new stories, and to advocate for literacy as a foundational human right,” according to the organization’s website. For more information, visit www.litworld.org.
