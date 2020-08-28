Cheryl Morgan has been working to spread the word about a nationwide connectivity program that is helping students in rural and underserved areas gain access to free internet service.
The project is that of Information Technology Disaster Resource Center, a nonprofit that typically assists areas affected by natural disasters.
But as of late, the program has been helping with a different type of calamity – the COVID-19 pandemic.
Recognizing the need to bridge the digital divide, the organization created projectConnect to provide free homework hotspots for students. Costs are covered by private donations and grants.
“ITDRC’s projectConnect gives us the opportunity of extending signals to completely cover parking lots, pavilions or other publicly-accessible locations to promote social distancing and provide internet access,” said Morgan, Somerset County library director. “Individuals in various parts of the county have stepped forward to become internet connectivity champions for their immediate community.”
That includes the Mary S. Biesecker Public Library in Somerset Borough. Public libraries in Conemaugh Township and Meyersdale have applied for the service.
Morgan has also passed the information about the project on to the school districts and municipal offices in the county.
‘Make a difference’
How the program works is: anchor institutions, such as a library, apply for grant through the organization and if approved have resource center technicians come in to expand the internet access already available with hot spots.
Paul Bachelor, a project contractor for ITDRC, was in Somerset County this week doing just that.
He described it as creating a bubble around a building that allows more people to connect to the Wi-Fi service.
“I just think they’re trying to make a difference in children’s lives,” he said. “No matter who you are or where you live, we’ll come help.”
The free internet won’t just help students with school work, Morgan said.
It will also assist library programs such as those involving science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics or personal enrichment and digital literacy workshops.
Somerset County residents can purchase high-speed broadband internet, but the coverage can be spotty in some rural areas.
According to www.broadbandnow.com, there’s about 80% availability throughout the county.
‘Into the community’
High-speed broadband is defined by the Federal Communications Commission as up to 25 megabits per second (mbps) download speeds, which is slow compared to many starter internet packages.
Atlantic Broadband and Comcast offer up to 200 mbps download or more for $40-50 per month for one year and Verizon provides up to one gigabit per second download for $80 per month for one year, depending on area availability.
After helping in Somerset, projectConnect will be on its way to Johnstown in the future, Bachelor said.
Ashley Flynn, Cambria County library director, has been exploring the matter with ITDRC.
“One of our big missions is to extend our reach outside of the building and into the community,” Flynn said.
She has been working with NAACP Johnstown Chapter President Alan Cashaw to determine the best locations for the hot spots.
Flynn said she’s trying to get this project accomplished “as quick as I can” and will be passing the information on to other libraries in the Cambria system.
Prior to any assistance from ITDRC, residents have additional internet options, including the rentable hot spots at the library in downtown Johnstown.
The program has been offered for about three years, and the devices can be borrowed for up to one month for around $30.
Cambria County has more than 90% availability to high-speed broadband, according to www.broadbandnow.com, but there’s a disparity in who can afford such a service in the city and immediate area.
Hot spots in the city
A parent survey done not long after Greater Johnstown School District shut down in the spring revealed that 37% of the families in the district didn’t have internet access and 42% didn’t have access to a device to connect to the internet, Superintendent Amy Arcurio said.
The district has spent a “significant” amount of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds to establish internet hot spots at strategic places throughout the city.
Arcurio said Atlantic Broadband provided heat mapping of the area to show where there were connectivity issues – which helped with placing of the equipment.
Hot spots were purchased and placed in all Johnstown Housing Authority buildings – which will allow not only the students living there access to free internet, but community members as well.
Greater Johnstown then reached out to organizations throughout the area to inquire about opening guest Wi-Fi accounts, such as at the YMCA; Fitness, Weights and Aerobics gym; and Christ Centered Community Church.
Arcurio said the organizations graciously did so and went a step further to provide public spaces for students to work.
There are 14 city locations plus all of the housing authority properties involved in the effort – and the school district expanded Wi-Fi service at all of its buildings so the internet can be accessed in a 300-foot radius outside the walls.
“The CARES dollars really helped,” Arcurio said.
She added that these access points don’t solve all of the internet issues in Johnstown, but “it sure does help.”
