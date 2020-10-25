BOSWELL – For years, North Star School District’s “Cougar Closet” has been a place for faculty to turn when the season turned cold and needy local students were spotted without winter gear.
But with COVID-19 adding to community hardships, the stockpile of coats and hats started to run dry, history teacher Sal Lascari said.
Plate by plate, the community worked to change that Sunday as Lascari and a group of community volunteers served up approximately 225 plates of spaghetti and meatballs. The grassroots fundraiser, which also featured a bake sale and basket raffle, was held at the Boswell Volunteer Fire Department’s bingo hall and raised just over $3,000 to restock the closet.
“After talking with the school guidance counselors, we saw there was a real need with the winter turning colder ... and the whole community really stepped up,” said Lascari, of Boswell.
Volunteers rolled more than 400 meatballs and cooked “pounds and pounds” of pasta – with ingredients that were donated in many cases, he said.
Businesses, most of them hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic, dug deep to offer gift cards and other support for a raffle that featured dozens of gift baskets, Lascari said.
The fire department also offered up its space for the event, and Lascari said organizers decided to return the favor by donating $200 to support the organization.
The rest will be used to buy coats and other attire for children in need, he said.
Ginger Miller, of Jerome, applauded the effort.
She said she heard about the event on social media and was glad to support the cause.
“It’s awesome,” she said. “And it also took care of dinner for me and my kids.”
