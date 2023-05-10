Several local health agencies are coming together for a series of three free community health fairs next week.
The events are scheduled for 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. May 18, 19 and 20 at different locations.
Altoona’s health fair will be May 18 at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
Somerset’s health fair will be May 19 at the Georgian Place.
Johnstown’s health fair will be May 20 at Peoples Natural Gas Park.
All will feature healthy checkups by medical professionals, including blood pressure screening.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health will provide vaccines against hepatitis A, hepatitis B and COVID-19.
Those receiving the latest COVID-19 vaccine/booster will be eligible for $50 gift cards from Giant Eagle, task force member Alyce Palko said.
Somerset’s health fair will include Narcan training from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., demonstrating the proper technique for administering the drug overdose antidote.
Highlands Health free clinic of Johnstown is leading the Altoona event and will provide hepatitis C and HIV testing at all three community health fairs.
“This is in conjunction with hepatitis awareness month,” Highlands Health Executive Director Rosalie Danchanko said.
“Hep C is prevalent in the area because of people who use drugs.”
Baby boomers who got tattoos before the industry was well-regulated are also at risk of hepatitis C, Danchanko said. “It all comes around to dirty needles.”
The Somerset and Johnstown health fairs are led by the 1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health, Cambria-Somerset COVID Task Force, In This Together Cambria and Somerset and Highlands Health.
“It’s going to be a great event,” population center spokeswoman Allison Byers said.
