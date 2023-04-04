JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Cambria-Somerset COVID-19 Task Force and the Johnstown Tomahawks will hold community health and wellness fairs during Tomahawks games from 6:30 to 9 p.m. April 14 and 6 to 8:30 p.m. April 15 at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St., Johnstown.
Hyndman Area Health Center will offer Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and boosters for children and adults. People who receive a shot will get a $50 Giant Eagle gift card. Those getting a second dose or booster must present their vaccine card.
Health and human services organizations will share information about resources.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.