Community members are coming together for the Thanksgiving holiday to provide dinners for area residents.
The Salvation Army in Johnstown is distributing meals from the rear of the building from 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 24 and the Blue Jay Blessing Box is accepting nominations for its meal program that takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 25 at the Franklin Borough Volunteer Fire Company.
Normally, The Salvation Army's building is full of happy patrons awaiting hot plates at the annual dinner, but that's not the case this year.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the "turkey dinners with all the fixings" will be take-out only and patrons will be required to socially distance and wear masks while waiting.
"We tried everything to make it a sit-down event," Salvation Army Lieutenant Karyn Morris said.
Despite the adjustments, Morris is still expecting a good turnout for the dinner.
She has a number of volunteers ready to help and the group is preparing between 150 and 200 meals.
"We're really grateful to serve our community," she said.
At the Franklin fire department, volunteers with the Blue Jay Blessing Box will be handing out Thanksgiving dinners the next day.
The new event is funded by Primo's Pizza, fire department Community Relations and Fundraising Coordinator Lianna Weir said.
Pizza shop owner Shane Shirt approached the blessing box committee about handing out dinners and provided a donation to cover the cost.
The group then reached out to Galliker's Dairy Co., which donated iced tea for the event.
Anyone can be nominated for a free meal by finding Heather Andrews or the fire company on Facebook and sending a message detailing why the individual deserves a meal.
Preference is being given to those in the Conemaugh Valley area.
"They can be a shut-in, someone suffering from illness or cancer, a first-responder or someone having a rough year," Weir said.
Meals will be delivered and the group is going to drop off food to local emergency medical services and first-responder groups.
"We are looking to serve between 50 to 100 people," Weir said.
The Blue Jay Blessing Box committee is collecting monetary donations for the meals as well.
