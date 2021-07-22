Applications for the third annual Early Childhood Education Fund grants, offered by the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, will open Monday.
Approximately $250,000 is available for early learning initiatives aimed at assisting children in Cambria and Somerset counties to prepare for kindergarten and be literate by third grade.
The deadline for online applications. available at cfalleghenies.org/grants, is 11:45 a.m. on Aug. 23.
Previously, ECE committee members have undertaken projects that improve equipment, facilities and other resources, provide tuition assistance and/or incentivize staff and support professional needs.
This year, initiatives that include a focus on building relationships with families and/or strong components for parent and guardian engagement will be prioritized.
Applicants must have an IRS-designated 501(c)(3) status or work with an organization that does. They must also service both or either Cambria and Somerset counties and have at least a STAR 2 rating through the state’s Keystone STARS program or demonstrate how their request will move their facility to STAR 3.
Anyone interested in more information or making a donation can visit cfalleghenies.org/ECE.
