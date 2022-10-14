JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A historic donation is going to help address one of the smallest demographics and one of the region's biggest needs, Community Foundation for the Alleghenies officials said Friday.
The Community Foundation's Early Childhood Education fund was one of two ongoing funds that received a split of $14.5 million in support.
The boost that will allow the nonprofit to multiply its efforts to make "critical" pre-Kindergarten education more accessible, Community Foundation President Mike Kane said.
The Community Foundation has worked for 32 years to invest in the community through the development and growth of homegrown funds, often awarding support to projects that benefit Cambria, Somerset, Indiana and Bedford counties or address issues.
But this marks the first time a single $14.5 million donation was received – in this case, anonymously, CFA officials said.
In response to a shortage of early education centers, staff and available space for children ready to learn, the Early Childhood Education fund was created in 2019.
“It means more children will have access to life-changing early childhood education and care, and it means we can continue to invest in improvements that are breathing new life into our community," Kane said of a fund that has doled out $1.5 million in support the past few years.
He said the programs supported by the funds – the other, the CFA's Community Initiatives Fund – have "transformational potential."
"And this support will significantly aid in the Community Foundation being able to invest in that potential," Kane said.
Touting early education
Learning Lamp Chief Executive Officer Leah Spangler applauded the news Friday, saying that it can have a lasting impact.
"Ninety percent of brain development occurs between birth and age 5 – and research shows that when we invest in our very young children they have better outcomes," Spangler said.
The Learning Lamp is one of a number of nonprofit that operates licensed early education centers in the region.
Spangler described the anonymous award to the foundation as "remarkable" – and necessary.
Studies have shown that access to quality early childhood education has a multi-generational impact. Children who go through the programs are more likely to finish high school, maintain full-time jobs, attend college and avoid the criminal justice system – as will their future children.
Yet, funding for early education programs is in high demand and hard to find, Spangler said.
In an industry where centers often operate on razor-thin margins and lose staff to higher-paying jobs, Pennsylvania has seen facilities shuttered in recent years, despite an increased demand for the services.
"We need to do a better job of investing in our smallest citizens," Spangler said.
Community Initiatives
In a release to media, Community Foundation officials said the Community Initiatives Fund also will benefit from the anonymous donation.
Over the past several years, that fund has invested in local efforts to reduce blight in Cambria and Somerset counties, support revitalization efforts in Johnstown and Somerset and expand the Quemahoning Family Recreation Area.
Dozens of projects from across the region receive a share of $1 million of more in annual support through that funding pool each year. And the new influx will allow it to be sustained and grow, officials said.
"Because these funds are to be endowed, the earnings from them will provide a permanent resource for our community,” Kane said.
Organizations will be able to apply for grant support through the funds.
The Community Foundation will provide information for upcoming grant rounds for both initiatives at a future date, officials said.
