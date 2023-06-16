The Community Foundation for the Alleghenies has hired George Bivens as grants administrator and Namita Gallo as scholarships and gifts administrator.
Bivens will work with the the grant-making staff to provide administrative support and grant tracking for partnership funds, charitable service administration funds and program hosting funds.
He will also work with applicants to help them navigate the online application portal.
Gallo will oversee the scholarship program, working with donors and schools to inform students about funding for higher education and administer online scholarship applications.
She will also oversee the gift entry process, making sure that every donation received is properly entered and receipted.
