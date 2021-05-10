CRESSON – Cultural and arts organizations got a boost to the tune of about $200,000 on Monday.
Libraries, playgrounds, farmer’s markets and heritage and historical programs across the region received spring grants from the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.
At the Cresson Lake Playhouse, the CFA announced $199,534 in spring grants to support 69 nonprofits.
But not all of the recipients were involved in arts; many were in categories of economic development, education and health services.
“This is a tough time or the arts, and we at the Cresson Lake Playhouse are so grateful for the Foundation,” Playhouse Artistic Director Paul Seymour said.
The $7,500 grant awarded to the Playhouse will be spent on an outdoor performing space, which will be used for the first time this summer during an annual music festival.
The CFA’s grant recipients spanned Cambria, Somerset and Bedford counties.
The Center for Metal Arts, Johnstown Symphony Orchestra and the Community Arts Center of Cambria County were among the organizations to receive a grant.
Touchstone Center for Crafts was awarded funding to help host a national blacksmithing exhibition at a gallery in downtown Johnstown.
That exhibit would coincide with the timing of the Johnstown-headquartered Artist Blacksmith’s Association of North America’s (ABANA) inaugural Iron to Art Festival in October. ABANA also received a grant to help develop the organization’s first-ever permanent headquarters at the historic Johnstown train station.
“We have been really interested in helping move arts forward in Johnstown,” Touchstone Executive Director Lindsay K. Gates said in a phone interview. “We see Creators Square and others that moved there. When we heard of ABANA moving in, we thought it would be interseting to mount an exhibition in Johnstown.”
In Somerset County, Confluence Creative Arts Center and Laurel Arts each received more than $7,000 for arts related projects and programming, and Bedford County Players Inc. received a $7,500 grant for facility improvements.
The CFA’s 2021 spring grant round was a testament to the foundation’s donors, CFA President Mike Kane said.
“Our donors have really stepped up,” Kane said. “This $199,000 really represents a growth in grant making. It’s interesting to see individuals in the community who have chosen to step up in these difficult times and say they want to offer support.”
Previous rounds of grants were focused on restaurants and COVID-19 recovery.
“But today, we would like to support the arts, because they have been hurt so much,” Kane said. “They lost revenue, ticket sales and sponsorships but because of all that we felt this grant round should really help the arts.”
A dozen of the biggest grant winners from the 69 recipients of CFA’s 2021 spring grants include:
• Cresson Lake Playouse, outdoor concert venue, $7,500
• Touchstone Center for Crafts, national blacksmithing exhibition in Johnstown, $4,500
• Artist-Blacksmith’s Association of North America, train station site development, $3,000
• Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority, Duman Lake Bridge-Ghost Town Trail connectivity, $7,500
• Portage Area Ambulance Association, equipment and supplies, $6,750
• Johnstown Heritage Development Fund, Russell House Preservation Project, $4,000
• Confluence Creative Arts Center, EcoArt Camp, $7,500
• Laurel Arts, Imagination Garden Phase III, $7,300
• JB Schrock Community Park, playground mulch, $4,300
• Bedford County Players Inc., Bedford County Playhouse Bathrooms Project, $7,500
• Bedford County Amateur Radio Society, repeater interconnection construction, $2,000
• Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, feeding Bedford County, $3,400
