The Community Foundation for the Alleghenies’ annual report, released Tuesday, shows the nonprofit’s growth.
Total support and revenue through contributions, pledges and grant income in 2021 grew the CFA’s funding sources by $20 million, putting the CFA over the $100 million mark.
Total assets topped $101 million by June 2021, comprising endowment funds invested for scholarships, as well as designated and donor-advised plans. The CFA stressed that its assets have come from a multitude of grassroots donors, “not from a Rockefeller or Bill Gates.”
“This reveals our community’s grassroots strength, something in which all of us should take a bit of pride,” the CFA said in a report summary. “Implicit in this asset growth is that the Community Foundation possesses a level of trust, credibility, and operational sophistication to manage and grow such an amount.”
This year, Community Foundation for the Alleghenies was recognized with the highest possible rank of transparency through GuideStar, a nationally established source of information about U.S. charities and nonprofit organizations.
Many people are involved in the foundation’s work. More than 120 volunteers serve on various grant and scholarship committees.
The CFA spent $16 million in the past year, and 75% of that money was spent for scholarships, grants and charitable distributions.
Other expenses included in the $16 million total for the nonprofit include operation expenses, 7%, and supporting organizations, 17%.
“Reaching the $100 million threshold means is that we are a growing, healthy, local foundation with more assets, which provides more flexibility to address important community needs opportunities,” the CFA’s report said. “It adds weight to our efforts.”
