A recent national survey found that Community Foundation for the Alleghenies ranked 33rd among 251 community foundations across the country in total number of transactions, with 11,516 transactions reported, according to a press release issued Monday by foundation officials.
The foundation’s high number of transactions “really demonstrates the volume of work the foundation, our donors and our partners are doing to make our community better,” said Mike Kane, president of the foundation.
Foundation officials said the transaction rate was especially significant when compared to those of other foundations that are much larger. CFA ranked 133rd out of 251 in total assets in the survey, according to the press release.
