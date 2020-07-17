The Community Foundation for the Alleghenies is thanking donors for 30 years of caring for the community with a celebration scheduled Aug. 5 at the Silver Drive-In.
Live musical acts slated include the Evergreens, Matt Otis and the Sound, and J.D. & Cindy, and a movie: “Back to the Future” is scheduled as well.
Tickets are available for a $20 donation per vehicle.
The CFA is also accepting sponsorship reservations for the 30th Anniversary Celebration. Sponsors have the opportunity for their business logos to appear on the drive-in’s big screen, in printed and digital event material, and in promotion for the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.