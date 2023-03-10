The Community Foundation for the Alleghenies has named Emily Wood as its program associate.
She will help manage and oversee several grant-making processes, including the implementation of the new Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts program for Region 12 of the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts.
Wood, of Johnstown, joined the CFA in 2020 as an administrative support associate before being promoted to grants administrator in 2022.
