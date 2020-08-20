The Community Foundation for the Alleghenies has allocated a total of $119,450 in grants through the Penelec Sustainable Energy Fund held at CFA.
That includes $62,450 in funding for six projects in Somerset, Indiana and Cambria counties.
Local projects that received funding are:
• $10,000 for the Indiana County Conservation District’s new building energy efficiency components.
• $9,000 for The Learning Lamp’s LED lighting and insulation work, $11,450 for Christian Camps of Pittsburgh (Summer’s Best Two Weeks) for solar and skylights for the Que Family Recreation Area shower house.
• $20,000 for the Somerset County Mobile Food Bank to implement solar panels and LED lights.
• $5,000 for Brownstown Borough’s exterior LED lighting retrofit.
• $7,000 for the city of Johnstown Roxbury Park exterior LED lighting retrofit.
Since 2000, CFA has managed the fund, established with $6.8 million that resulted from the deregulation and settlement agreements by Pennsylvania Electric Utilities.
