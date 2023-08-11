JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The annual report of the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies means increased support for the region’s farmers’ markets, continuing education, building facade improvements, blight remediation and early childhood education access, CFA leaders said on Thursday.
“This past year was record-breaking for the Community Foundation in several ways,” CFA President Mike Kane said. “Most significantly, through our primary grant-making activities, along with those of our subsidiaries, we distributed more than $17.5 million.
“It’s a record amount for us.”
Kane added: “This amount ranges from larger grants such as support for Pennsylvania Highlands Community College’s culinary school, community facade grants and hundreds of scholarships, to small grants for everything from neighborhood cleanups to food pantries.”
Two significant new endowments of about $7 million each, one for early childhood education access and another for community and economic development, have played a significant part in increasing the CFA’s overall assets in the last year, Kane said during the foundation’s Founders’ Day event at Peoples Natural Gas Park in downtown Johnstown.
The total of more than $14 million in funding for those two endowments came from a private foundation in the Pittsburgh region that had an interest in supporting the work of the CFA, Kane said. He said that foundation desired to be anonymous.
In total, the CFA has grown to $123 million in assets, he said. In addition to the generosity of donors, Kane said the money market has helped increase the CFA’s investment interest in the past year.
“For a community foundation with a footprint of roughly 350,000 people across four counties, it’s pretty remarkable,” he said.
The keynote speaker at the event was Richard Verma, a Westmont Hilltop High School graduate who is the U.S. Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources.
