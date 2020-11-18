An endowment fund for Bedford County established at Community Foundation for the Alleghenies has produced its first round of annual grants.
Grants from the Bedford County Community Fund totaling $4,000 were allotted to 10 nonprofits Wednesday. Those grants were made possible by a year-long fundraising effort, CFA Bedford County Director Dina McGee said.
People from across the county responded to a special appeal to achieve and exceed a $100,000 fundraising goal so that annual grant-making could begin.
“This is just the beginning of what the Bedford County Community Fund can do,” McGee said. “We are so appreciative of everyone who helped us get to this point, to everyone who decided to give – from $25 up to $10,000. I know each of these nonprofits will put their grants to good work to help our friends and neighbors, and help our community grow.”
The fund, by design, had to reach $100,000 for investment earnings to become available for distribution as grants. Earnings will be distributed as grants and also reinvested into the principal, so the fund will continue to grow in perpetuity.
Those grants, as well as an additional $20,350 from CFA’s regular Fall Grant awards in Bedford, were announced Wednesday at the historic Coffee Pot at the Bedford County Fairgrounds.
Among the Bedford County nonprofits that received funding was the Bedford County Agricultural Society, which received a total of $2,500 from the CFA Fall Grant and the Bedford County Community Fund grant to use for much-needed upgrades and repairs to the coffee pot.
