The Community Foundation for the Alleghenies had awarded five area early education institutions a combined $295,000 through its early childhood education fund.
“The fund aims to invest in the region’s future generations by giving more children access to high-quality early childhood education, helping more of them become readers by the end of third grade and multiplying their chances of success for their entire lives,” CFA Associate Director Angie Berzonski said in a release. “We believe – and the research indicates – that these efforts can change lives.”
Distribution of the funds varied for each organization, but the Cambria County Child Development Corp. received the most with $90,000 for tuition assistance for families who don’t qualify for subsidized programs.
Christina Baughman, executive director of the child development center, said the money will allow more families “to afford early learning and targets those whose incomes are above guidelines for receiving other financial assistance.”
“We don’t want them to fall through the cracks,” she said in the release.
Other grantees include Mom’s House Inc., which got $70,000 for professional development and efforts to retain and increase staff; The Learning Lamp, $65,000 to support the Southern Alleghenies Early Childhood Education Shared Services Alliance; Community Action Partnership of Cambria County, $60,000 for facility upgrades at their largest early childhood center; and Tableland Services Inc., $10,000 to replace a playset at the Conemaugh Township Center with a new swing set and playground structure which meets all safety standards for early childhood educational settings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.