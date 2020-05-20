The Community Foundation for the Alleghenies (CFA) is distributing more than $180,000 in grants for its spring grant cycle.
A total of 59 nonprofits in Somerset, Cambria and Bedford counties received funding to support projects across the region.
Many of the spring grant distributions will bolster efforts of the COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund that the CFA established to help the community continue to move forward.
For example, Next Step Center in Somerset and United Methodist Human Services in Johnstown both are providing tools to help individuals achieve long-term stability. Both are offering programs, now funded with help from the foundation’s spring 2020 grants, to create better pathways and lasting stability for community members in need, CFA Associate Director Angie Berzonski said.
“Local nonprofits are working very hard to help our community navigate the increasing human services and economic needs we are seeing, and our distribution committee members believe it’s important to address those on all levels, from individual to family, and from immediate to longer-term,” she said.
“We appreciate nonprofit work that helps create a pathway out of poverty, which can make a difference for generations.”
Next Step Center, which serves the local homeless population, received $3,750 for its Transitions Program, a life skills evening shelter care program that helps to develop and integrate the homeless population back into the community through the use of case management and innovative life skills classes.
United Methodist Human Services in downtown Johnstown received $4,500 for an economic empowerment program, Bridges to Success, which aims to reverse the effects of poverty in our community by setting participants on a path to self-sufficiency. Beyond helping individuals land a job, the program also helps with education, resource development and other practical assistance to help participants experience sustainable positive change.
Community Foundation for the Alleghenies is a public, nonprofit foundation that manages funds to strengthen communities in Bedford, Cambria, Indiana and Somerset counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.