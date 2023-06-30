JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Five Community Fun and Information Fairs, with children’s activities, music, free food and information from local service agencies, are scheduled to take place in Johnstown during the upcoming weeks.
Events will be held at the Oakhurst Homes on July 8, Coopersdale Homes on July 15, Hornerstown on July 29 and Moxham on Aug. 5, all from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
A back-to-school celebration is scheduled from noon to 7 p.m. Aug. 12 at Roxbury Park.
Quan Britt, program manager for Hope 4 Johnstown/Cure the Violence, thinks the gatherings will be “positive,” “fun,” “impactful and peaceful.”
“We want to be able to show people that that’s the way we should be doing things in our city, and we can do it,” Britt said.
Multiple organizations, including Hope 4 Johnstown/Cure the Violence, 1889 Foundation, Vision Together 2025, the City of Johnstown, Johnstown Police Department and Johnstown Housing Authority, are combining efforts to put on the events.
“This is a chance for all of us to come together and try our best to get the boat rowing in the right direction,” Britt said. “This is beyond a ‘me’ thing. … This is our city, our communities all coming together. I think that’s the word we’ve got to use. We’ve got to use the word ‘together’ and the word ‘community’ because in order for these to work and to be successful, we all need to come together and make this work together.”
1889 Foundation is providing the funding.
“This fits so nicely into some of our other initiatives, especially since one of our five focus areas is childhood development,” 1889 Foundation President Susan Mann said.
Mann said the fairs will bring “happiness and some smiles” while “potentially saving lives.”
“The big thing that we love about this is it’s actually able to go into the neighborhoods and make sure that the resources that are available are being shared with the families and the residents in the different neighborhoods in the city,” Mann said.
“I think it also helps to bring a sense of pride and sense of community back to some of these neighborhoods that I think sometimes feel somewhat left out.”
