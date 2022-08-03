EBENSBURG – Community members are invited to channel their inner-couch potato and participate in the first 0.0K “race” organized by the Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority on Sept. 24.
“The CCCRA has been known to host unique events for runners and walkers in Cambria County for the past seven years,” authority Program Coordinator Caitlyn Lusk said. “Hosting a 0.0K is a great way to be all-inclusive so everyone has an opportunity to enjoy the best part of every race – the post-race party.”
An announcement event for the pseudo-marathon was held Wednesday at Ebensburg sponsor location Lloyd Street Brewing Company.
The Couch Potato 0.0K gathering will take place at the Ghost Town Trail’s Ebensburg trailhead, beside the Young Peoples Community Center, the same day as the borough’s annual PotatoFest.
“I love that this incorporates the trail into the event,” Ebensburg Economic Development Director Danea Koss said.
She said the borough is always open to new happenings and adding on to existing events, such as this.
Participants will get to ready, set, sit at 1:05 p.m. and day-of registrants should arrive by 12:30 p.m. to sign up.
Everyone will receive a handcrafted beer or soda from Lloyd Street and a commemorative 0.0k sticker.
Those who pre-register online at www.eventbrite.com will get an event T-shirt. Pre-registration closes Sept. 18.
Lloyd Street owners Allie and Dave Johnson are thrilled to be involved.
Dave Johnson said supporting the local trail system is important to their business, especially because the brewery is only a couple blocks away from the Ghost Town Trail.
“It’s who we are,” Allie Johnson said, adding that they open their doors and invite people in.
One of their chaise lounges will also be at the trailhead for photos and reclining.
“We’re all about the neighborhood,” Allie Johnson said. “It’s where we live, it’s where we grow.”
The pair want to be further involved with the CCCRA and the trails as well, in whatever capacity that is.
“It’s a win across the board,” Cambria County President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky said on Wednesday.
It was through a joke in a group chat that this “race” got started.
“We said ‘Let’s run with this,’ ” John Hawksworth said.
He’s the site director for the Cambria County Regional Firefighters Association’s fire training facility, which will receive part of the profits from the event along with the county rec authority’s Friends of the Trails program.
Hawksworth expressed his appreciation for the assistance in helping train local first responders.
Those programs are also financially assisted by the Laurel Medical Solutions-sponsored Chernisky Ghost Town Trail-a-thon, which takes place the following weekend on Oct. 1.
The Couch Potato 0.0K “race” acts as a prelude to the marathon and other foot races.
New this year is a disabilities division, in which participants that are visually or physically impaired can take part and receive awards.
However, the 15-mile race and marathon are restricted to hand cycles due to the terrain of a short section of the trail.
Those interested in the 5K can use all non-motorized adaptive equipment.
A casual group bicycle ride will be held Oct. 2.
Melissa Davis, Laurel Medical Solutions director of sales and marketing, joked that the Couch Potato race is more her speed.
She said it gives non-runners a chance to participate in a trail event and acts as a great way to get the area involved.
“There’s no excuse,” Dave Johnson said. “Come out and enjoy your community.”
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5054. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
