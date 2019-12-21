The Community Connection Team will present Eve Ensler’s “The Vagina Monologues” to celebrate V-Day, a global activist movement aimed at stopping violence against women and girls, on Feb. 20 and 21.
Auditions for the performance will be held from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 29 and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 2 at Beginnings Inc., at 111 Market St., downtown Johnstown.
Those auditioning will be provided with a monologue from the performance to read during the audition.
Each of the monologues deals with an aspect of the feminine experience, touching on matters such as sex, body image, love, rape, menstruation and more.
Because of this variety, female-identifying adult actors are needed of all ages and backgrounds and no previous theater experience necessary.
To schedule an audition, visit www.signupgenius.com/go/8050b4fa5a82fa4f49-vgin.
