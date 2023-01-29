JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Johnstown resident Season Detrick picked her way through the hoard of shoppers crowding numerous tables gobs.
There were pumpkin, lemon gobs, peanut butter and chocolate gobs for the 14th annual "Oh My Gob" fest held Saturday at The Johnstown Galleria in Richland Township.
Hundreds of people flocked to the lower level buying gobs from about 20 groups and business.
"I think it's fantastic," Detrick said, shopping with a bag in hand. "This is my second time."
She walked away with three or four gob cakes purchased from three sellers.
Detrick said she is planing to return next year.
Gobs are a Johnstown staple with the sweet cake treats first made by the former Harris-Boyer Bakery in the 1920s.
Ursula Clark, a volunteer with Lower Yoder Fire Company, was surrounded by gobs selling two for $3.
"We just decided this year that we were going to enter the gob fest," fire Chief Ken Keen said. "A bunch of our members got together and made some gobs, and we're out here making money for the fire department."
Keen was unsurprised by the morning rush of gob lovers.
"The gob fest up here is notorious for being this busy this early," Keen said. "We're just glad the community comes out and supports all the places selling them."
Jessica Collins arrived from Central City. She set up a table loaded with gobs. She bakes at home and operates a small business called All Thins Good Bakery.
"This is my first year," Collins said. "I'm small potatoes right now, just doing this out of my home."
Collins said she is busy baking while attending culinary school.
"So all of this is done in my home after a 40-hour work week," Collins said.
