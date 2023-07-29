JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – After a tragic fire devastated a Westmont family on Wednesday, the community has come together to raise money, collect clothing and lend a hand.
“We’re very fortunate that the families here at McCort and in the Johnstown community really rally together when you have a tragedy like this,” said Jeanne Feathers, Bishop McCort Catholic High School director of marketing.
She and school business manager Jill Berkebile created a McCort GoFundMe to help the family of Grant Jeanjaquet, a 22-year-old alumnus who died in the early-morning fire.
As of Friday, the fundraiser has collected more than $50,000.
“The home and all of their belongings are a total loss and there will be mounting medical bills,” the GoFundMe page said. “As a result, we are asking for your prayers and monetary support.”
Jeanjaquet was a 2020 graduate of McCort where he was the captain of the football and basketball teams, founding member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes at the school, and also participated with the French Club, Key Club, Mini-THON, National Honor Society and was a straight A student.
“He was a standout student athlete here at our school,” Principal and CAO Thomas Smith said. “He was involved in every aspect of our school at Bishop McCort.”
Smith coached Jeanjaquet for several years and described the young man, who was enrolled at St. Vincent College for nursing, as “an incredible guy from top to bottom,” adding that he was selfless and a great friend to everybody.
“This hurts tremendously,” he said. “This has been very tough. It hurts so bad because this kid meant so much to all of us.”
The fire broke out around 2 a.m. at the family’s home along the 200 block of Fayette Street where Jeanjaquet’s stepfather and younger brother made it out.
His mother, Katey, and sisters, 2022 McCort graduate and St. Francis University student Hailey and McCort freshman Vindy, are receiving medical care as a result of the fire.
“Everyone who knows this family is so heartbroken,” Maria Christina Manalang wrote on her GoFundMe page. “We are trying our best to be of assistance to them so they can pick up the shattered pieces of their lives and become whole again.”
Manalang’s fundraiser had collected more than $10,000 as of Friday and another fundraiser organized by Aaliyah McGinnis and Alivea Kurtz grossed more than $32,000 at that time.
“It is our time to give this family exactly what they would have done for a stranger on the street,” McGinnis and Kurtz wrote.
Additionally, Good Times Ice Cream Bus was parked in front of Westmont church Our Mother of Sorrows, the family’s home parish, where all sales from the day were donated to the Skovensky Jeanjaquet family and Santo’s Pizza on Goucher Street is holding a fundraiser on Sunday to support the victims – half of all total sales between 4 and 8 p.m. will be given to the parents and children.
S&T Bank on Scalp Avenue is collecting clothing as well.
Sizes are men’s large tops and medium or 34 bottoms; women’s large tops and medium pants; juniors small tops and bottoms; juniors extra small tops and bottoms; boys 5-6T tops and bottoms; and shoe sizes of men’s 9, boy’s 101/2 and women’s 5 and 6.
Additionally, toys such as dinosaurs, Matchbox cars, Super Mario Bros. and Paw Patrol are being collected.
Items can be dropped off at the 1516 Scalp Ave. location during business hours or in the regularly emptied tote outside the door.
A Mass is scheduled at the Bishop McCort chapel for 7:30 p.m. Saturday that Feathers said is to pray for the family.
The Very Rev. Mark Begley will be the celebrant and the Rev. James Crookston will assist.
