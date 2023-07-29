Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High around 80F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 62F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.