The Cambria County Library served as a gathering spot Thursday as several community organizations came together for the Cambria County Goes Back to School Community Fair.
The free community event spotlighted organizations that make Johnstown a great place to live, work and play, said Matt Spangler, Bridging Cambria County lead member.
The Bridging Cambria County Capture Team, host of Thursday’s community fair, is a Vision 2025 initiative with the goal of identifying resources that will help bridge the gap between county residents and health and human services, education, information and services available.
“We do this all over the county,” Spangler said. “We try to make this as local as possible. So what you see here is that all of these agencies will serve the residents of Johnstown and Greater Johnstown, but we do resource fairs at Produce to People every month, we do resource fairs in Hastings in Northern Cambria, and really what you’re seeing here is a lot of agencies that are doing a lot of good in the community.
“These groups are resources in the community and today they get to meet them face to face,” he said. “So it’s a great thing that you actually get to talk with somebody.”
More than 50 adults and 70 children attended the community fair, said Spangler two hours into the three-hour event.
“It’s been so fun and exciting to have so many people and so many different community organizations here in the library,” said Ashley Flynn, director of the Cambria County Library System. “This really represents a lot of what’s going on in the Johnstown community that is positive, and I’m glad so many people have been able to come and take part in it.
“It’s fun to have the library busy and full of people,” she said. “That’s what we like to see.”
The community fair offered activities, such as face painting, a petting zoo and ancestry research, and featured visits from representatives of art, entertainment and recreation, such as United Way of the Laurel Highlands, Johnstown Tomahawks and Highlands Health.
Highlands Health education coordinator Nancy Peck said, “I’m part of Bridging Cambria County, and it was very important for me to show up here today because it’s the library and CareerLink, and we knew there’d be a lot of young people coming through and we’d be able to let them know what we do and the availability of services.”
Natalie Kaufman, a prevention support specialist for the Cambria County Drug Coalition, said, “This event is extremely successful. We saw a lot of community members. We saw a lot of kids, which is great because that was a goal of ours for this resource fair.
“We were also able to connect with parents and get resources into hands to talk about alcohol and making smart choices,” she said. “It’s not just about saying no to drugs ... it’s about saying yes to yourself.”
