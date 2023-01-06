JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Community Arts Center of Cambria County’s Log Art Dance initiative is holding registration for adults of all ages and experience levels for an array of group classes and private lesson.
The program is dedicated to taking the fear out of learning to dance.
Programs being offered include private ballroom dance lessons for individuals and couples, as well as group courses, choreographed bridal routines, dance outreach and dance exercise.
To register and for a complete schedule of classes being offered, visit www.caccc.org/log-art-dance.
Information: 814-255-6515.
