This production will take you on a humorous ride through marriage.
The Community Arts Center of Cambria County’s Log Art Theatre will present “The Prisoner of Second Avenue” at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 21, 22, 28 and 29, and 2 p.m. Aug. 23 and 30 at the arts center’s outdoor amphitheater, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
The production will be presented outdoors to encourage social distancing and proper ventilation.
The charming comedy by critically acclaimed playwright Neil Simon engulfs the audience into the lives of husband and wife, Mel and Edna Edison.
“I am so excited about this production,” said Angela R. Godin, arts center executive director and director of the production.
“There are so many classic elements working together to create a production that is fun and unique, while adhering to social distancing.”
Mel Edison is a well-paid executive of a high-end Manhattan firm, which has suddenly hit the skids, and he gets the ax.
His wife Edna takes a job to tide them over, then she, too, is sacked.
Compounded by the air pollution killing his plants, and with the walls of the apartment being paper thin allowing him a constant earful of his neighbors private lives, things can’t seem to get any worse. Then he’s robbed, and his psychiatrist dies with $23,000 of his money.
Mel does the only thing left for him to do, he has a nervous breakdown, and it’s the best thing that ever happened to him.
The cast of six features Lisa Downey, Christina Fosbrink, Trisha Schutte, Sara Fenimore, Paul D. Newman and Michael O’Connor.
As a creative spin, the production will be done in the style of a live radio show marrying the simplicity and distance of the radio sketches with a live performance.
The actors’ blocking will cater to the old-fashioned microphones strategically placed throughout the set.
In addition, there will be minimal props, set and costumes, and it will feature live sound effects by Jason Bolinger.
“I couldn’t ask for a better group of people to come together to produce such a positive experience for the Cambria County community,” Godin said.
“The innovative way that the show will use the set and properties while integrating their movements to stand at microphones will be extremely intriguing, not to mention, the live sound effects during the production. It will definitely be a do-not-miss experience.”
Proceeds from the event will benefit programming at the arts center.
Tickets are $11 for members and $16 for nonmembers.
Open Night Party tickets are $25 and include appetizers and adult beverages.
Tickets also will be available at the door.
For more information or to order tickets, call 814-255-6515 or visit www.caccc.org.
